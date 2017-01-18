The FOX Welcomes Foreigner with Cheap Trick



FOREIGNER is turning 40 this year and they’re bringing their friends along for the year-long celebration. First up is a mammoth worldwide tour, presented by Live Nation, set to launch in Syracuse, NY and include a stop in Cincinnati at Riverbend Music Center on August 8th.. Foreigner will be alongside Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Cheap Trick — who are also celebrating 40 years since the release of their self-titled debut album — and special guest Jason Bonham who will be bringing the music of Led Zeppelin to great night of rock ’n’ roll.

For more info: riverbend.org