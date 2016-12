The KOI Auto Parts Cavalcade of Customs is back Friday, January 6th through Sunday, January 8th at the Duke Energy Center. See some of KOI’s hottest custom cars and outstanding hot rods. Great cars, great celebrity lineup and fun for the whole family. Keep it tuned in to The FOX for details on how you could skip the line and meet NASCAR HALL of FAME Legend Mark Martin at the Cavalcade of Customs! For more info log onto www.koiautoparts.com/cavalcade.