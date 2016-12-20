ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME: And the Class of 2017 Is…

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has just announced its class of 2017. The 32nd annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held on April 7th at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York and the honorees are:

Journey (first time on the ballot)

(first time on the ballot) Joan Baez (first ballot)

(first ballot) Yes (third nomination)

(third nomination) Electric Light Orchestra (first ballot)

(first ballot) Pearl Jam (first ballot)

(first ballot) Tupac Shakur (deceased – first ballot)

(deceased – first ballot) Nile Rodgers – Award for Musical Excellence

Journey, ELO, Yes and Pearl Jam placed first through fourth in the fan voting.

This year’s nominees who failed to be elected:

The Cars

Steppenwolf

The Zombies

J. Geils Band

MC5

Jane’s Addiction

Depeche Mode

Kraftwerk

Bad Brains

Janet Jackson

Chaka Khan

Chic

Joe Tex

This is the second induction for former keyboardist Gregg Rolie, who is already in as a member of Santana. In addition to the band’s founders, Schon and Rolie, the other members of the Journey family to be honored are bassist Ross Valory, drummers Steve Smith and Aynsley Dunbar, keyboardist Jonathan Cain and former singer Steve Perry.

ELO will be represented by singer/multi-instrumentalists Jeff Lynne and Roy Wood, drummer Bev Bevan and keyboardist Richard Tandy.

Yes will be represented by former singer Jon Anderson, drummer Bill Bufford, guitarists Steve Howe and Trevor Rabin, the late bassist Chris Squire, keyboardists Rick Wakeman and Tony Kaye and drummer Alan White.

Going in for Pearl Jam are bassist Jeff Ament, drummers Matt Cameron and Dave Krusen, guitarists Stone Gossard and Mike McCready and singer Eddie Vedder.

The honor to Rodgers makes up for the repeated failure of the Hall’s voters to elect his former band, Chic, which has been nominated 10 times.

To be eligible for induction, artists had to release a recording at least 25 years ago.